Haryana records more Covid recoveries than new cases three days in a row

Active Covid-19 cases in Haryana have decreased for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with the state witnessing more recoveries from the contagion than fresh cases since Monday, show the health department bulletins.

The active case tally which was 1,16, 867 on Sunday came down to 1,07,058 on Wednesday, while the recovery rate on Wednesday improved and stood at 82.67% from 82.05% of the day earlier.

The positivity rate on Wednesday was 18.84% while it was 21.46% on Tuesday and 25.30% on Monday.

On Wednesday, Haryana recorded 14,264 recoveries against 12,490 new cases. There was a similar trend on Tuesday and Monday as the recoveries were about 4,000 more than the new cases.

On Wednesday, at least eight districts recorded more recoveries than fresh cases and the recovery rate of 14 districts was hovering between 80% and 90%.

In the past 12 days (till Wednesday), 1,51,176 new cases were detected and 1,44,900 patients recovered.

Barring Karnal and Rewari, 165 people succumbed to the contagion in 20 districts of Haryana with the highest of 23 deaths in Rohtak. In Hisar and Bhiwani 16 people each died of Covid, 11 in Jind, 10 in Faridabad and nine in Gurugram.

In the last 24 hours, 68,122 samples were taken in state and 12,490 new cases were reported.

Gurugram recorded the highest of 2,747 new cases, Faridabad 1,237, Sonepat 710, Hisar 977, Ambala 368, Karnal 660, Panipat 482, Rohtak 450, Rewari 155, Panchkula 593, Kurukshetra 295, Yamunanagar 321, Sirsa 784, Mahendergarh 449, Bhiwani 802, Jhajjar 181, Palwal 189, Fatehabad 301, Kaithal 154, Jind 419, Nuh 63, and Charkhi Dadri 153.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the current situation of Covid in state in a meeting attended by cabinet ministers, the Vidhan Sabha speaker, deputy speaker and administrative secretaries of different departments.

REPORTS OF VIRUS SPREAD IN RURAL AREAS IS FALSE: VIJ

Terming the reports that Covid-19 is spreading in the rural areas of Haryana false, state health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that at present 62% patients from urban areas and 38% from rural are undergoing treatment at hospitals in state.

“So, the information with regard to increase in spread of Covid in villages is wrong,” Vij said during a Covid review meeting with Union health and family welfare minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

He said that Haryana needed more doses of the vaccine so that the second dose can be administered on time. Vij said the first dose has been given to around 37 lakh people in Haryana and the second dose to eight lakh people.

He said that there is a steady decline in Covid cases due to the lockdown imposed in state as the number of new cases has come down from 15,786 on May 4 to 11,637 on May 12.

5 MINI-BUS AMBULANCES IN EVERY DISTRICT

Khattar on Wednesday flagged-off 10 mini roadways buses converted into ambulances to rush serious patients of Covid-19 to hospitals in Panchkula and Ambala.

The state government has converted 110 mini buses of Haryana Roadways into ambulances by replacing passenger seats with beds to take serious patients to hospital.

Each district will get five mini-bus ambulances and each ambulance will have four beds, two oxygen cylinders, masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, first aid kits, etc.

Also, every district will have one large AC bus that can be utilised as an isolation centre, the spokesperson said.

PGIMS RECEIVES 10 OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS IN DONATION

Haryana-origin people residing in Australia have donated 10 oxygen concentrators each having 10 litre capacity to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

In a letter to PGIMS vice-chancellor Dr OP Kalra, Sewa Singh Redhu, founding president of the Association of Haryanvis in Australia, appreciated the work done by PGIMS doctors amid pandemic.