Haryana: Recruitment scam case: Court discharges Bhiwani varsity exam controller

A CBI court in Panchkula on Friday discharged Pawan Gupta, controller of examinations at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, in a corruption and examination fraud case related to the Dental Surgeon Recruitment Examination, 2021.

Gupta had moved an application seeking discharge under Section 250 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (earlier Section 227 CrPC). The court allowed his plea, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

According to the prosecution, the FIR was initially registered against Jasbir Singh, owner of a software firm, and others for allegedly accepting bribes to fraudulently qualify candidates in the Haryana Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and Dental Surgeon Recruitment Examination. The SVB later filed a chargesheet against accused Anil Nagar, Ashwani Sharma and Naveen for their alleged role in manipulating results in exchange for money.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed on July 29, 2022, naming Pawan Gupta as accused No. 4, alleging his involvement in the fraudulent qualification of candidates in the Dental Surgeon Recruitment Examination 2021 in connivance with co-accused Ashwani Sharma. Gupta was granted regular bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 9, 2023.

In his discharge application filed under Section 250 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Gupta has denied all allegations and claimed that he was not named in the original FIR. He argued that his name surfaced only in the disclosure statement of co-accused Ashwani Sharma, which, he contended, has no evidentiary value in the absence of corroboration.

The applicant further submitted that the prosecution’s case rests solely on alleged WhatsApp chats recovered from the phone of the co-accused, without any corroboration from his own device. He argued that no money was recovered from him and that none of the witnesses recorded under Sections 161 and 164 CrPC had made any allegations against him.

Gupta also contended that there was no proof of demand or acceptance of bribe, which is a mandatory requirement under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Citing Supreme Court judgments, including Neeraj Dutta vs State and Soundarajan vs State, he submitted that demand and acceptance of illegal gratification must be proved beyond reasonable doubt for the offences to stand.

He further claimed that Ashwani Sharma, who worked with a private firm providing examination services to the university, had access to his office systems and allegedly misused the same. Gupta alleged that he had been falsely implicated after the firm’s contract was not renewed.