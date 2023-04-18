Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana records 898 fresh Covid cases, one death

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Half of the fresh active Covid cases in Haryana were recorded in Gurugram district while the sole fatality was reported from Panchkula, it said. Gurugram reported 461 cases followed by 134 in Faridabad, 47 in Yamunanagar and 43 in Karnal.

Haryana on Monday reported 898 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, according to a health department bulletin. (ANI File Photo)

Among the other districts, 23 cases were reported from Sonepat, 19 from Panipat and 20 from Rohtak. Panchkula recorded 35 caseload additions, the bulletin stated.

Haryana’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 4,339 with the addition of the fresh infections.

