Haryana reshuffles 8 IAS, 4 HCS officers

The Haryana government on Thursday issued posting and transfer orders for eight IAS and four HCS officers. Financial commissioner, revenue, TVSN Prasad, who was holding the additional charge of chief secretary during the leave period of 1986 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kaushal, was posted as chief secretary, general administration, human resource, personnel, parliamentary affairs and vigilance, on latter’s superannuation. TVSN Prasad has been made chief secretary, general administration, human resource, personnel, parliamentary affairs and vigilance.

Since the government did not appoint anyone as financial commissioner, revenue, it is likely that additional chief secretary, home, Anurag Rastogi will look after that charge as a link officer till formal orders are issued.

Labour commissioner Mani Ram Sharma was posted as chief executive officer of the Ayushman Bharat Haryana health protection authority and special secretary, home.

Urban local bodies’ director Yash Pal was given the additional charge of director, consolidation of land holdings and land records. He replaced Amna Tasneem, who was posted as managing director, CONFED, and secretary, Haryana state commission for scheduled castes.

A 2012 batch IAS officer, Shaleen was posted as director, tourism. The state government had on July 30 posted a 2016 batch Indian Forest Service officer, Sunil Kumar, as managing director, Haryana Tourism Corporation.

Another 2012 batch IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh was posted as commissioner, municipal corporation, Ambala, replacing Sangeeta Tetarwal who was posted as labour commissioner.

Neha Singh, administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, was given the dual charge of additional resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Among the HCS officers, Naveen Kumar Ahuja was posted as secretary, Haryana state agricultural marketing board, while Virender Chaudhary was posted as managing director, co-operative sugar mills, Shahbad. HCS officer lnder Jeet was posted as general manager, Haryana tourism corporation, while Rajiv Prashad was posted as joint excise and taxation commissioner.