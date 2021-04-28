Haryana restricts sale of remdesivir and tocilizumab

The Haryana government on Wednesday restricted sale and distribution of experimental injectable drugs such as remdesivir and tocilizumab. The two injections are used to treat patients of Covid-19.

A spokesperson of the food and drug administration said that keeping in view the emergency and unmet medical need for Covid, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved restricted emergency use of remdesivir injectable formulations for treatment of patients with severe Covid-19 infection.

The spokesperson said remdesivir formulations are required to be sold under the prescription of medical specialists only.

Further, remdesivir formulations are required to be supplied for use only to hospital/ institutions to ensure proper use of the drugs as recommended.

The spokesperson added that it has been reported that during the pandemic, doctors are irrationally prescribing remdesivir, which is approved as an emergency drug by the Drug Controller General of India or use for only patients in intensive care unit and on ventilator support.

“Thus, it should not be prescribed by doctors for patients not admitted in hospitals or those in home isolation,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that irregular sale of remdesivir or tocilizumab is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for which drug licenses may be suspended or cancelled.

Besides this, any black marketing or hoarding of these drugs is cognisable and punishable offences for which stringent action of registration of FIR will be taken.