Haryana revenue dept notifies policy for creating land bank

With the twin objectives of preventing landowners from resorting to distress sale of land and making it available to different departments for setting up essential public services, the Haryana revenue department on Wednesday notified a policy for creating land bank.

According to the policy, the revenue department will consolidate such chunks of surplus land as had been acquired by the departments under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, but does not need now, and provide it to the departments that need them.

This will help the state overcome difficulties in making land available to departments, said financial commissioner (revenue) and additional chief secretary (ACS) Sanjeev Kaushal.

He said it has been observed that landowners, especially those living abroad, make distress sale of land due to plethora of reasons such as slump in market, pandemic or pressure of the middlemen in the market. He said the land bank will offer a win-win situation for departments, landowners/farmers and the state government.

While the former will be able to sell land at a competitive price, the latter will not have to look the other way when any department knocks at their doors for land to set up public utilities, Kaushal said.

He said the bank will provide land to departments for setting up essential services including water works, power sub-stations, colleges and other specialised institutions of higher learning such as universities, medical colleges, hospitals and polytechnics, etc.

The land bank will be set up under the policy for purchase of land voluntarily offered to government for development projects, creating land bank for government department, including boards and corporations.