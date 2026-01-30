Haryana revenue dept seeks pending PAN details of high-value property registrations

Haryana’s revenue and disaster management department has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to immediately submit pending Permanent Account Number (PAN) details of high-value property deed registration cases across the state. Tehsildars have been instructed to access the data through their CRO login and identify cases where PAN details have not been entered despite the transaction value crossing the prescribed limit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Financial commissioner revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra has written a letter to the DCs, highlighting that the Income Tax (IT) department of the Union government has sought PAN details of all buyers and sellers involved in deed registration transactions exceeding ₹30 lakh from financial year 2019-20 to 2024-25.

The department informed that consolidated data extracted from the Web-HALRIS portal has already been made available. Tehsildars have been instructed to access the data through their CRO login and identify cases where PAN details have not been entered despite the transaction value crossing the prescribed limit.

All DCs have been asked to direct tehsildars to verify the available data immediately and ensure that all pending PAN details are submitted to the IT department urgently.

The communication further stated that the IT department has identified a pendency of data for tehsils namely Ballabhgarh, Tigaon, Dayalpur, Palwal, Kharkhoda, Wazirabad, Manesar and Farrukhnagar particularly in 2019-20 financial year.

The concerned DCs have been directed to closely monitor compliance and ensure that the requisite information is furnished without further delay, according to a statement.