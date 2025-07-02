Haryana revises salary rates of part-time and daily wage employees

Haryana government on Wednesday said that the salary rates of part-time and daily wage employees have been revised and the increased rates will be effective from January 1, 2025. Similarly, if the salary of an employee has been fixed at ₹ 24,100 by the Nigam, then his daily wage has been fixed at ₹ 927 while per hour at ₹ 116. (File)

A notification regarding this was issued by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. Two salary slabs have been created as per the revised rates. Under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, if the monthly salary of a part-time or daily wage employee is ₹19,900, then his daily wage has been fixed at ₹765, and hourly wage at ₹96. If an employee works one hour a day in a month, he will get a salary of ₹2,487 per month.

Similarly, if the salary of an employee has been fixed at ₹24,100 by the Nigam, then his daily wage has been fixed at ₹927 while per hour at ₹116. If an employee works for one hour per day in a month, he will get a salary of ₹3,012 per month.

The government has also issued a notification amending the Haryana Civil Services (Leaves) Rules, 2016, to provide compensatory leave for Group-C and Group D government regular employees.

Under the amended rule, if employees perform official duty on a notified holiday, they will be entitled to compensatory leave within a month.

The state government has also decided to extend the contract period of employees working in departments, boards and corporations under Outsourcing Policy Part-2 by one month. Now the contract of these employees will remain effective till July 31, 2025.