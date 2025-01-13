Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Rickshaw puller kills wife over dowry, held

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 14, 2025 06:26 AM IST

The accused, identified as Ombir, of Shahjahanpur village, worked as a rickshaw puller in Jhajjar and killed his wife following a verbal spate

Jhajjar police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday, officials aware of the incident said.

He was produced before a local court in Jhajjar on Monday, which granted him to one-day police remand. (Getty image)
He was produced before a local court in Jhajjar on Monday, which granted him to one-day police remand. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Ombir, of Shahjahanpur village, worked as a rickshaw puller in Jhajjar and killed his wife following a verbal spate. He was produced before a local court in Jhajjar on Monday, which granted him to one-day police remand. The accused married Sarita, of Mahendergarh, 14 years ago and the couple has a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old son.

The deceased’s uncle Virender, in his complaint, told the police that Ombir and his family members had been harassing his niece for dowry for the last several years. He said the accused had even given poison to his niece in 2015 but she survived.

“Later, a panchayat was called, in which Ombir and his family sought an apology, and requested not to lodge an FIR. The issue was sorted but they continued to harass my niece and the accused killed her with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday. His parents, two sisters and one of their husbands were harassing my niece,” he added.

Beri station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar said they have recovered a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime and besides the accused, his parents, two sisters, and one of their husbands were booked for dowry and murder charges. He said the accused had been taken on one-day police remand.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On