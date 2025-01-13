Haryana: Rickshaw puller kills wife over dowry, held

Jhajjar police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday, officials aware of the incident said. He was produced before a local court in Jhajjar on Monday, which granted him to one-day police remand. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Ombir, of Shahjahanpur village, worked as a rickshaw puller in Jhajjar and killed his wife following a verbal spate. He was produced before a local court in Jhajjar on Monday, which granted him to one-day police remand. The accused married Sarita, of Mahendergarh, 14 years ago and the couple has a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old son.

The deceased’s uncle Virender, in his complaint, told the police that Ombir and his family members had been harassing his niece for dowry for the last several years. He said the accused had even given poison to his niece in 2015 but she survived.

“Later, a panchayat was called, in which Ombir and his family sought an apology, and requested not to lodge an FIR. The issue was sorted but they continued to harass my niece and the accused killed her with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday. His parents, two sisters and one of their husbands were harassing my niece,” he added.

Beri station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar said they have recovered a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime and besides the accused, his parents, two sisters, and one of their husbands were booked for dowry and murder charges. He said the accused had been taken on one-day police remand.