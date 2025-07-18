Haryana Right to Service panel imposes fine on negligent officials

Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has directed Hisar deputy commissioner (DC) to deduct ₹6,000 from the July month salary of Hansi tehsildar-cum-marriage registrar who allegedly delayed issuing a marriage certificate. An official spokesperson said that the Commission has held the official responsible for causing “unnecessary four-month delay” in issuing a marriage certificate. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The RTS commission has directed that ₹1,000 should be deposited in the state treasury, while ₹5,000 be transferred to the complainant’s bank account.

An official spokesperson said that the Commission has held the official responsible for causing “unnecessary four-month delay” in issuing a marriage certificate.

Meanwhile, the RTS Commission has taken serious note of a case from Faridabad where a citizen did not receive timely service and was issued a birth certificate instead of a death certificate.

The Commission found that the applicant had applied for his father’s death certificate on March 22, 2025, after his father passed away on March 19, 2025. However, due to negligence by the concerned office, the applicant was mistakenly issued a birth certificate of a child.

“Taking this as a case of serious administrative negligence, the Commission has directed to deduct ₹6,000 from the concerned clerk’s salary for July 2025 out of which the commission has directed that ₹3,000 be paid as compensation to the applicant,” the spokesperson said.