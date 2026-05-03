Haryana rights panel directs authorities to ensure hearse access in every district

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), taking suo motu cognisance of transporting a deceased’s body home from a hospital on a motorised cart, issued directions that people, particularly the poor and illiterate, should be given full assistance in availing hearse services. A man carried his wife’s body on a cart from the Faridabad civil hospital on January 28. (HT File)

The commission directed state health authorities to ensure at least one functional hearse vehicle in every district and stationed within hospital premises for immediate use in emergencies.

The matter was registered as a suo motu case by the HHRC based on a news report published on January 30. The report highlighted that a 35-year-old woman Anuradha, suffering from tuberculosis died during treatment at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad on January 28, and due to financial constraints, her family had to transport her body home on a motorised cart. The suo motu was taken by the commission comprising justice Lalit Batra and members - Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia.

In its February 2 order, the commission observed that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution extends beyond mere existence and includes the right to dignity even after death. The commission stated that the incident reflects a broader systemic deficiency, where economically weaker sections are unable to access essential services even after death.

The commission directed the state government to formulate a comprehensive policy for free transportation of deceased persons for poor families, on the lines of free ambulance services provided to pregnant women.

During the April 4 hearing, the commission reviewed reports received from various authorities. “It was informed that a free hearse vehicle is available at Faridabad civil hospital through the red cross society. However, due to lack of awareness and procedural knowledge, the family could not avail the service,” the report submitted by Faridabad civil hospital’s medical officer Jayant Ahuja said.

Expressing serious concerns over the matter, the commission said, “The hospital staff must be sensitised, particularly towards poor and illiterate individuals, and extend full assistance in availing hearse services. Contact details of hearse services must be displayed in all government health institutions for easy public access.”

The commission stated that there is also a need for police security outside mortuaries to prevent any illegal activities, tampering of evidence, or other untoward incidents.

The HHRC directed civil surgeons across the state to submit a report a report specifying whether hearse services are available in their respective districts and whether such services are operational within hospital premises. Assistant registrar Puneet Arora said that authorities will have to submit their reports at least one week prior to the next date of hearing on August 13, 2026.