Haryana rights panel seeks report from Rohtak DC for lack of wall at graveyard at Rohtak village

Haryana human rights commission (HHRC) has taken serious cognisance of lack of boundary walls at a graveyard at Rohtak’s Dhamar village and has sought a report from Rohtak deputy commissioner. The right panel observed that the inaction amounts to a clear violation of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, particularly Section 21(xviii)(3), which mandates that it is the duty of the gram panchayat, within the limits of the funds at its disposal, to make arrangements for meeting the requirements of the Sabha area concerning rural sanitation, including the maintenance and regulation of cremation and burial grounds. (File)

The right panel chief justice Lalit Batra observed that the absence of basic protection around the burial ground reflects gross insensitivity and negligence on the part of the authorities. “It affects not only the dignity of the deceased but also the sentiments and religious beliefs of the local population. The right to dignity extends beyond death and such neglect violates the collective human conscience and must be remedied on urgent and humanitarian grounds,” he added after receiving a complaint from a resident of Dhamar village.

He further said that despite repeated requests and availability of funds with the gram panchayat, a boundary wall has not been constructed around the graveyard.

“Due to this, the graveyard remains exposed, unprotected and vulnerable to disrespect and encroachment,” Batra said.

“The failure to construct a boundary wall around the village graveyard thus reflects a breach of statutory obligation as well as administrative negligence. The right to dignity extends even after death and is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Denial of basic infrastructure to a burial ground undermines the community’s right to perform religious and cultural practices respectfully and amounts to a violation of basic human rights and the dignity of the deceased,” the panel said in its order.

The Commission has sought detailed reports from Rohtak Deputy Commissioner, District Development and Panchayat Officer, and Block Development and Panchayat Officer, before the next hearing scheduled on September 18. The panel has asked the officers to explain the delay in constructing the wall and to provide a timeline for the proposed corrective measures.