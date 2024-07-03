Haryana: Rohtak man held with banned injections

The Rohtak police on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered 5,650 banned injections from him. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar of Mayna village in the district. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar of Mayna village in the district. (iStock)

According to police, the accused was arrested from Bahu Akbarpur village in the district when he was coming towards Rohtak in his Mahindra Scorpio.

Pawan Kumar, in-charge of Haryana narcotic control bureau, Rohtak, said, “The accused confessed his involvement in selling banned tablets and injections for a long time. He was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS act,” Kumar added.