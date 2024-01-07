Haryana: Rohtak SP directs SHOs to solve cases in 30 days

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu Garg has directed the station house officers (SHOs) to give the slip of registered complaints to the complainants and ensure that the case is solved within the one-month duration. Rohtak superintendent of police said they have solved 54 murder cases out of 58 murder cases and 57 cases of attempt to murder out of 61 registered last year. (Getty image)

He told the SHOs to take strict action against drug peddlers and those indulged in sell and purchase of illegal weapons. Garg also directed the cops to identify hot spots of women and deploy more cops there to ensure women security.

