Haryana RTS panel imposes 13k fine on 2 DHBVN officials

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (RTS) has imposed ₹ 13,000 penalty on junior engineer (JE) Mustakeem and commercial assistant (CA) Deepak Kumar, posted at the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in Sohna of Gurugram. (REUTERS File/ Representational image)

While ₹10,000 fine was imposed on JE, CA will have to pay ₹3,000, an official spokesperson said, pointing out that the commission imposed this fine for not providing the notified service to the applicant within the stipulated time frame.

The case pertained to a complaint regarding bill revision at the DHBVN office in Sohna of Gurugram. The meter reader incorrectly recorded 1,491 (kWh) reading in July 2022, while the actual reading was 779 (kWh).

The spokesperson said that inquiry of the complaint found that the CA, JE, SDO, and XEN did not take any effective steps in the matter of bill revision which caused major inconvenience to the applicant.

“Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the commission recommended disciplinary action against the then SDO Liaquat Ali and XEN Gaurav Chaudhary...,” the spokesperson said.

The commission stated that the main fault lies with JE Mustakeem, who during the hearing could not provide any reasonable justification for keeping the complaint pending for five months. The commission also found that commercial assistant Deepak Kumar neglected the matter despite being the designated officer for this issue.