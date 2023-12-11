close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal faints during public event in Yamunanagar

Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal faints during public event in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 11, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Officials rushed to Kanwar Pal’s aid and helped stabilise him, while a medical team rushed him to the nearest health centre in Pratap Nagar, where the doctors referred him to a trauma centre at District Civil Hospital

School education minister Kanwar Pal, who was attending the “Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Yatra” event in Nagal Patti village in Yamunanagar on Sunday, fell unconscious as his health suddenly deteriorated during the event.

Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal during the ‘Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Yatra’ in Yamunanagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal during the ‘Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Yatra’ in Yamunanagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Officials rushed to Pal’s aid and helped stabilise him, while a medical team rushed him to the nearest health centre in Pratap Nagar, where the doctors referred him to a trauma centre at District Civil Hospital. However, he was brought to Gaba Hospital where a sea of party workers had already reached to meet him.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In a statement, DC captain Manoj Kumar said Dr BS Gaba told him that this happened as the minister was engaged in several programmes and he would be discharged after giving primary treatment.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said the minister fell unconscious due to vasovagal syncope that happens due to overwork or standing for long.

Interestingly, the minister was taken to the private hospital instead of the trauma centre because of a staff shortage at the civil hospital, said civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh.

“Yes, he was not brought to our hospital as we have only basic facilities and there is a shortage of specialist staff. This hospital has an ICCU, but it has been ruled out that he had any heart-related ailment,” he told the reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out