Haryana secures fifth position in GST collection in 2024-25: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that despite its relatively smaller population and size, Haryana has emerged as one of the leading tax-collecting states in the country.

Speaking to journalists, Saini said that in 2024-25, Haryana secured the fifth position in terms of total gross goods and service tax (GST) collection. For the 2025-26 financial year, Haryana’s net SGST collection is growing at an impressive rate of 20%, the chief minister said.

Saini said that continuous efforts have been made since 2017 to simplify and rationalise the GST framework. “This helped expand the tax base in Haryana and led to a significant rise in GST collections. Haryana’s net SGST collection increased from ₹18,910 crore in 2018-19 to ₹39,743 crore in 2024-25, marking a growth of 110%,” the chief minister said.

Saini said that Haryana being an agrarian state had urged the GST Council to reduce GST rates on agricultural equipment used for crop residue management, a request that was accepted.

The CM said the GST Council in its 56th meeting held on September 3 took several important decisions which will affect Haryana’s farmers.

Saini said that the GST Council also lowered GST on irrigation and tillage machinery from 12% to 5%, reducing equipment costs. Bio-pesticides and fertiliser inputs like ammonia, sulphuric acid and nitric acid will now attract only 5% GST, promoting sustainable agriculture, he said.

Saini said that the GST rate on tractors has been reduced from 12% to 5% for tractors with below 1,800 cc horsepower, and from 28% to 18% for higher capacity tractors. He said this progressive step would encourage farmers to adopt modern machinery and accelerate farm mechanisation.

“Packaged milk and cheese have been made GST-free, while rates on ghee, butter, and dry fruits have been cut from 12% to 5%. Roti and paratha have been exempted entirely. These steps will not only reduce inflation but also encourage traditional food businesses, strengthen food processing in Haryana, boost farmers’ value addition and create rural jobs,” Saini said.

Saini said that the simplified classification would certainly reduce disputes and litigation, while lowering GST rates on commonly used goods and abolishing the cess would directly ease household expenses. The inverted duty structure on textiles and fertilisers has also been removed, reducing working capital blockages for dealers, he shared.