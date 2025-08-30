Haryana: Security agencies explore joint strategies to counter terrorist threats

Top brass of different internal security agencies along with director generals of police (DGPs) of northern states on Friday held intensive deliberations in Panchkula of Haryana over a joint strategy to counter emerging terrorist threats and evolving challenges of organised crime in North India. Addressing the meeting, NIA director general (DG) Sadanand Date said that the infrastructure of terrorism is constantly evolving. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Present in this meeting were the heads of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), and the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The objective of the meeting was to further strengthen the security framework through coordination, capacity building, and preventive strategies, Haryana police spokesperson said in a statement.

Addressing the meeting, NIA director general (DG) Sadanand Date said that the infrastructure of terrorism is constantly evolving. With the use of digital platforms and new technologies, the strategies of terrorists have become more complex than ever before. “In such a scenario, security agencies must upgrade their functioning in line with the times,” he said, stressing that during the “golden hour,” every agency must be clear on what, when, and how to act.

He further stressed that joint exercises and coordination remain the most effective weapons in the fight against terrorism.

NSG training model and joint exercises

DG (NSG) B Srinivasan delivered a power point presentation on joint counter-terrorism response. He informed that training sessions and exercises have been organised at different levels in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. So far, 609 personnel in Haryana, 560 personnel in Himachal Pradesh, and 261 personnel in Chandigarh have been trained in bomb disposal techniques, tactical driving, customised counter-terror capsules, first responder training and national-level joint exercises. He also provided essential information on the National IED Management System (NIDMS).

The meeting concluded with a clear message that the fight against terrorism is not possible through weapons or technology alone, but through unwavering coordination and trust among agencies. “The nation’s security wall becomes truly impenetrable when intelligence inputs are shared in real time, when training and capacity building continue uninterrupted, and when all forces respond swiftly during the golden hour,” the spokesperson said

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur stated 53 Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams have been deployed across the state, acting as first responders in any violent or extreme situation. Kapur highlighted that the nexus between terrorists and major criminals has emerged as a significant challenge, requiring capacity building.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Chandigarh (UT) DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, and Himachal Pradesh ADGP Gyaneshwar Singh shared best practices from their respective states. In addition, NIA IG Vijay Sakahare, Haryana CID IG Manish Chaudhary, and Haryana STF IG Satish Balan also presented their views on new challenges related to terrorism and organised crime.