Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Security cover of four JJP leaders withdrawn

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 08:00 am IST

A message regarding the same was conveyed to the leaders after which the leaders sent back their assigned security person

Haryana Police on Wednesday withdrew security cover of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) state chief Brij Sharma, party’s youth wing president Digvijay Singh Chautala, Devendra Kadian and Haryanavi rapper Rahul Fazilpuria.

JJP leader Digvijay Chautala said that he received a call from Dabwali superintendent of police regarding the decision following which he sent back his assigned security person. (File)
JJP leader Digvijay Chautala said that he received a call from Dabwali superintendent of police regarding the decision following which he sent back his assigned security person. (File)

A message regarding the same was conveyed to the leaders after which the leaders sent back their assigned security person.

Talking to HT over phone, JJP youth wing president Digvijay Chautala said that one commando was assigned to each of them by the Haryana Police. Only Fazilpuria, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 parliamentary polls from Gurgaon on party’s ticket, was assigned four personnel after he received threats from unknown callers.

“Dabwali SP madam called me and conveyed the message. Thereafter, I told the commando assigned to my duty to join his duty as per police official orders. I asked SP to share the order regarding strapping of my security in writing. The government has withdrawn our security as our party leaders raised questions over deteriorating law and order situation in the state during the Julana rally on December 7. I will move to the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he added.

In July, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala had filed a complaint in Panchkula after he received a video from a foreign number showing gunfire at Sidhu Moosewala’s statue at Sawant Khera village in Sirsa’s Dabwali, which he installed last year. The Panchkula police forwarded the complaint to Dabwali police and an FIR was registered there after, following which a commando was assigned to Digvijay.

A senior JJP leader, close to Dushyant said that the security cover of party leaders was withdrawn after former deputy CM slammed Haryana Director General of police OP Singh over his remarks that “Thar and Bullet are the identity of criminals.”

“ Even the security cover of Dushyant’s father-in-law and retired ADGP Paramjit Singh Ahlawat has also been withdrawn. Who will be responsible if any untoward incident occurred with any of these leaders,” the JJP leader said.

Dabwali superintendent of police Nikita Khattar could not be reached for a comment despite calls and text messages.

A special task force of Gurugram police had arrested several persons, including Sunil Sardania, the alleged mastermind behind the firing incident targeting Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria in July. Based in Jerusalem, Sardania was first deported to Zurich and then to New Delhi, where he was arrested by the Gurugram STF. Sardania claimed that Rahul had taken 5 crore from him and did not return it.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Security cover of four JJP leaders withdrawn
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Haryana Police withdrew security for Jannayak Janata Party leaders, including Brij Sharma and Digvijay Chautala, after they criticized the state's law and order at a rally. The decision followed prior threats against rapper Rahul Fazilpuria, whose security was enhanced. JJP leaders plan to challenge the withdrawal in court, raising concerns over their safety.