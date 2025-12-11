Haryana: Security cover of four JJP leaders withdrawn

Haryana Police on Wednesday withdrew security cover of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) state chief Brij Sharma, party’s youth wing president Digvijay Singh Chautala, Devendra Kadian and Haryanavi rapper Rahul Fazilpuria. JJP leader Digvijay Chautala said that he received a call from Dabwali superintendent of police regarding the decision following which he sent back his assigned security person. (File)

A message regarding the same was conveyed to the leaders after which the leaders sent back their assigned security person.

Talking to HT over phone, JJP youth wing president Digvijay Chautala said that one commando was assigned to each of them by the Haryana Police. Only Fazilpuria, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 parliamentary polls from Gurgaon on party’s ticket, was assigned four personnel after he received threats from unknown callers.

“Dabwali SP madam called me and conveyed the message. Thereafter, I told the commando assigned to my duty to join his duty as per police official orders. I asked SP to share the order regarding strapping of my security in writing. The government has withdrawn our security as our party leaders raised questions over deteriorating law and order situation in the state during the Julana rally on December 7. I will move to the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he added.

In July, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala had filed a complaint in Panchkula after he received a video from a foreign number showing gunfire at Sidhu Moosewala’s statue at Sawant Khera village in Sirsa’s Dabwali, which he installed last year. The Panchkula police forwarded the complaint to Dabwali police and an FIR was registered there after, following which a commando was assigned to Digvijay.

A senior JJP leader, close to Dushyant said that the security cover of party leaders was withdrawn after former deputy CM slammed Haryana Director General of police OP Singh over his remarks that “Thar and Bullet are the identity of criminals.”

“ Even the security cover of Dushyant’s father-in-law and retired ADGP Paramjit Singh Ahlawat has also been withdrawn. Who will be responsible if any untoward incident occurred with any of these leaders,” the JJP leader said.

Dabwali superintendent of police Nikita Khattar could not be reached for a comment despite calls and text messages.

A special task force of Gurugram police had arrested several persons, including Sunil Sardania, the alleged mastermind behind the firing incident targeting Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria in July. Based in Jerusalem, Sardania was first deported to Zurich and then to New Delhi, where he was arrested by the Gurugram STF. Sardania claimed that Rahul had taken ₹5 crore from him and did not return it.