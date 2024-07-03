Haryana sends three names for Chandigarh home secretary post

The Haryana government has sent a panel of three IAS officers to the UT administration for the post of home secretary. The post of Chandigarh home secretary had fallen vacant on June 14 after Nitin Kumar Yadav was relieved to enable him to join his new assignment with the Government of India. (HT File)

Haryana cadre IAS officers Amit Kumar Aggarwal (batch 2003), Mandeep Singh Brar (2005) and J Ganeshan (2006) are in the race for the post, which had fallen vacant on June 14 after Nitin Kumar Yadav was relieved to enable him to join his new assignment with the Government of India.

Brar had served as the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) from 2018 to 2021, before the current DC, Vinay Pratap Singh, took over.