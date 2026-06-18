Haryana set to become major aviation hub: Saini

After inaugurating a series of modern aviation facilities worth nearly ₹31 crore at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Civil Aerodrome in Bhiwani, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday that the state is poised to emerge as a major aviation hub in northern India. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini receives a traditional plough-shaped memento during the inauguration ceremony of the Centre of Excellence for Flower Cultivation and Seed Production Technology at Munimpur in Jhajjar on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)

The newly inaugurated infrastructure includes a state-of-the-art aircraft hangar, air traffic control (ATC) tower, security post and canteen, which the CM said would strengthen aviation infrastructure, improve regional air connectivity and create new opportunities for youth in the aviation sector.

Addressing a gathering, Saini said Bhiwani was witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in its development journey. “This is not merely the inauguration of buildings but a significant step towards expanding modern aviation infrastructure and strengthening regional air connectivity in Haryana,” he said.

“Our goal is to develop Haryana as a leading aviation centre in north India. The rapid development of Hisar airport and the expansion of aviation infrastructure in Bhiwani are important milestones in that direction,” Saini said.

Highlighting progress at Hisar airport, the CM said flight services to Delhi, Ayodhya, Chandigarh and Jaipur had already commenced, while new routes to Jammu and Ahmedabad would be launched soon. Improved air connectivity, he said, would not only benefit passengers but also boost trade, tourism and investment in the region.

Saini said the new facilities at Bhiwani aerodrome would support safe aircraft operations, enhance pilot training activities and facilitate the expansion of aviation services. The project is also expected to generate employment opportunities and provide specialised training avenues for aspiring aviation professionals.

During the event, Saini honoured trainee pilots who had completed 200 hours of flying by presenting them with badges and congratulated them on their achievement. Officials said 120 trainee pilots have completed their training at the Bhiwani aerodrome so far.

The CM also inspected a modern two-seater gyrocopter showcased at the event and was briefed on its features and applications. The aircraft can be used for personal air travel, aerial tourism, surveillance, photography, videography and pilot training.

Says khadi & village industries emerge as instruments of self-reliance

Saini also distributed 3,645 modern machines and toolkits among 972 trained artisans under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana during the Khadi Rozgar Utsav held at the New Grain Market in Khera village of Siwani block in Bhiwani district.

He virtually disbursed margin money subsidies worth ₹ 504.68 crore under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Addressing a gathering, Saini said the event reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vocal for Local”, “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat”, initiatives as the khadi and village industries have emerged as powerful instruments of self-reliance, dignity and economic empowerment.

Launches major horticulture push in Jhajjar, announces ₹75 cr projects

Positioning horticulture as the next driver of agricultural growth in Haryana, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated two major horticulture infrastructure projects in Jhajjar district and dedicated developmental works worth nearly ₹75 crore for the district, while announcing a series of new initiatives aimed at boosting farmer incomes and crop diversification.

The CM inaugurated a state-of-the-art Horticulture Research Centre at Raiya, developed at a cost of ₹13.27 crore, and an Indo-Isreal Seed Production Technology Centre of Excellence at Munimpur in Badli block built at ₹8.50 crore.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar, agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, Saini said that Haryana has emerged as one of the country’s leading horticulture states and is steadily transforming its agricultural landscape through technology, innovation and international partnerships.

“The Raiya Research Centre will not only be a centre of scientific excellence but also a bridge connecting farmers with modern technology and advanced research. It will help develop climate-resilient varieties, improve productivity and reduce cultivation costs, ultimately increasing farmers’ incomes,” the CM said.

Highlighting Haryana’s horticulture achievements, Saini said the state has established 14 Israel-assisted Centres of Excellence and implemented several farmer-focused initiatives, including the Mera Pani Meri Virasat programme, Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana and micro-irrigation schemes.

Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana stressed the need for natural farming and diversification beyond wheat and paddy cultivation. He encouraged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt sustainable agricultural practices to improve soil health and produce safer food.

Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Israel in agriculture and horticulture, saying the Centres of Excellence established in Haryana have become successful examples of technology transfer and innovation.