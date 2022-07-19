Haryana should get additional assembly building in Capitol Complex: Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the state government should make efforts to get additional space for Haryana assembly in the Capitol Complex, adjacent to the existing assembly precincts.
The Leader of the Opposition, who had voiced opposition to the state’s proposed move to pay Chandigarh administration about ₹550 crore for buying a 10-acre piece in the union territory for constructing a new assembly building, told the HT that even Haryana’s latest proposal to go in for exchange of land was unacceptable.
“The Panchkula land proposed to be exchanged is high valued. It also has a cost. Whether it is in the shape of land or cash, the state government would be paying something from the coffers,’’ Hooda said reacting to HT’s interview of chief minister ML Khattar.
The chief minister during an interview to Hindustan Times had said the state government is contemplating a model where instead of paying money for getting the land chunk allotted in Chandigarh, the government will swap the Chandigarh piece of land with a similarly valued chunk in the bordering Panchkula’s Saketri. Hooda, however, said that this would weaken the claim of Haryana over Chandigarh. “We should get an extension of the existing assembly constructed. It is possible,’’ the former CM said.
The Leader of the Opposition said that even heritage buildings have been altered. “The Punjab and Haryana High court has got constructed low-height structures. Look at the Parliament Building in Lutyen’s Delhi, where an annexe had been constructed. And now an entirely new Parliament is being built. That’s also a heritage building,’’ he said.
Hooda said that the government has to think in terms of the requirements of the present and the future. “Get the requisite approvals for alterations. After all, we just have to construct a Vidhan Bhawan having a larger seating capacity. Also, we should claim our full 40% share in the existing assembly building,’’ the Congress leader said.
‘File contempt petition against Punjab’
Regarding the non-implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision with regards to the completion of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) by Punjab, the former chief minister said the state government should file a contempt of court petition against Punjab. “The SC decision has attained finality. So, the only alternative left with us to file a contempt petition against Punjab,’’ Hooda said.
The former CM, reacting to Punjab’s demand for setting up a new tribunal to assess the availability of river water, said that Punjab should give Haryana its share of water. “We are not asking for Punjab’s share of river water but ours,’’ he said.
He said that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating day by day. “The MLAs are getting death threats and the common man feels unsafe. The state of affairs is adversely affecting the flow of investment in Haryana,’’ Hooda said.
He said that soon block Congress committees and Pradesh Congress Committee would be constituted.
Commenting on Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s impending switch to the BJP, the former chief minister said that neither Bishnoi’s entry into the BJP would bring gains for the saffron party nor his exit from the Congress would harm us.
He said that the BJP-led government should have enforced the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Power Ltd instead of succumbing and deciding to ink a supplementary PPA which will lead to the loss of about 200 MW of electricity to the state. “It’s the government’s job to get the PPA implemented. Why they have dithered on this,’’ he said.
-
15 children report diarrhoea-like symptoms as 3 more pigs found dead in Faizullahganj area
Three more pig deaths were reported on Tuesday in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. With this, the death count reached 116, informed Nagar Nigam inspector, Satendra Nath. However, residents claimed that five pigs died on Tuesday. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh also visited the area on Tuesday. Several households have started wearing masks in the area, and many have bolted themselves inside their homes.
-
For seamless DBT, government schools in U.P. to hold parent-teacher meeting next month
With a view to ensuring hassle free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of money for school uniforms etc, a parent-teacher meeting will be organised in all the 1.33 lakh primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools of the state in August. The basic education department will also give free text-books and workbooks to students in the meeting. The attendance of all the teachers should be ensured in the meeting.
-
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh between July 20 and 23. Presently the state's rain deficit is pegged at 67%, with the Kaushambi district deficit at 98%. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas from Wednesday morning.
-
Worker sacked for carrying photos of PM, CM in garbage cart reinstated
AGRA A sanitation worker, who was sacked after a purported video of the worker, Bobby carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart went viral, was on Tuesday reinstated as contractual staff of the Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam. Many had questioned the action against Bobby and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of the sanitation worker.
-
Ayodhya saint stopped from entering LuLu Mall
Controversial saint from Ayodhya Paramhans Das was taken into preventive custody by police when Paramhans Das reached LuLu Mall on Tuesday to perform puja and 'purify' the area where people had allegedly offered namaz on July 12. “As I am wearing saffron clothes, cops didn't allow me to enter the mall,” Paramhans Das later alleged. Das, however, refused to do so. In Ayodhya too, Das has always been in news for one reason or another.
