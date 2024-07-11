Haryana: Sigh of relief for Ambala traders as HC orders opening of Shambhu border

Joy struck a chord in Ambala after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday ordered the Haryana government to lift the barricade at Shambhu on the Ambala-Patiala border, a lifeline for many in the town that shares most of its boundaries with Punjab. Merchants, industrialists and residents of the district have welcomed the HC’s order in one voice. It also had an adverse impact on health services for the people living along the border in Patiala, who usually commute to Ambala city for treatments. (HT File)

Barricaded for over five months with the deployment of central and state security forces, the closure of the border over the Ghaggar flyover in the territory of Haryana has largely impacted businesses related to clothing, hotels, tourism and others.

It also had an adverse impact on health services for the people living along the border in Patiala, who usually commute to Ambala city for treatments.

Ambala is home to Asia’s largest cloth market with over 1,500 shops linked to the clothing and accessories business, and 80% customer base is from Punjab. There are small and medium-sized industries dealing in scientific instruments, mixer grinders and beverages scattered across the district.

Reacting to the development, Vishal Batra, president of the Ambala Cloth Market Association, welcomed the judgment and said they are hopeful to bring their businesses back on track once the border opens.

“We as merchants must be the happiest today as we were all struggling in our businesses and are on the verge of closures. We were neither against the farmers or the government, but only seeking opening of the border to save our businesses,” Batra said.

Rakesh Makkar, who owns a wire-making industry in Ambala city, thanked the judiciary for saving them from starvation.

“Surviving in the last five months was a huge task for most of us. Now, we are eagerly waiting for the state government’s action on the order, so that we can resume our businesses and save expenses as usual,” he added.

The clothing association backed by link-minded groups had last week observed a shutdown of markets for three hours, demanding the opening of the border. Opposition parties like the Congress and AAP also staged separate protests in support of the demand.

Haryana Congress leader Chitra Sarwara demanded that the government open the border at the earliest and compensate shopkeepers, and residents who had to suffer during the time, while also allowing farmers to move towards Delhi.

The decision has come as a sigh of relief for the residents, several of whom used to commute via the border for jobs and to meet relatives while taking alternate routes via Chandigarh road or other routes.

Deepak Jain, a resident of Ambala Cantt, said, “Travelling to Patiala or beyond has been a huge task. If you commute via Chandigarh road, you shell out more and stuck in traffic on village routes or if one takes unmetalled roads along the border, threat looms large of damage to vehicle or self during the ongoing monsoon.”

Meanwhile, district administration officials familiar with the matter said action will be taken as per the orders of the state government.