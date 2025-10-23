Haryana: SIT formed to probe ASI Sandeep Lathar’s suicide; FIR remains under wraps

The Haryana government has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who was found dead with a gunshot wound on October 14 in Ladhot village, Rohtak. Lathar had left behind a purported suicide note and a six-minute video accusing late Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar of corruption.

Confirming the development, Rohtak city deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gulab Singh, who initially led the investigation, said that the SIT is headed by DSP Dalip Singh. “A three-member SIT has been formed to investigate the case,” he told HT over the phone.

Following the incident, police registered an FIR (no. 305) at Sadar police station, naming four accused — Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Rattan, EASI Sushil Kumar, and a Rohtak-based cop Sunil — on charges of abetment to suicide and other related offences. However, the FIR has not been made public and its details are yet to be uploaded online.

Police have so far failed to trace the bullet core. DSP Gulab Singh said that only the bullet cover (khol) was recovered from the crime scene, while the core that pierced through the ASI’s skull might have landed in the adjoining fields.

Chief minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) Virender Badkhalsa, who met Lathar’s family on Wednesday, said that the bereaved family urged the government to pursue the case and ensure their welfare. “During discussions with a delegation comprising Satish Nandal ji, me and other administrative officers, the family never insisted on FIR registration before consenting to the autopsy. His cousin Sanjay Deswal told me their main concern was the children’s future,” Badkhalsa said.

When asked why the FIR has not been made public, Badkhalsa declined to comment, stating that the matter is under police supervision.