Society will progress when youth focus on education, skill development: Khattar

Haryana on Sunday witnessed a series of long distance running events in which a large number of people participated to spread awareness about the significance of “a drug-free society”. Union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar releases balloons during the flagging-off ceremony of the 'Namo Yuva Run: For A Nasha Mukt Bharat' in Gurugram on Sunday. (PTI)

The Union minister for power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar flagged-off ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Gurugram. Addressing the youth who participated in the run, Khattar urged them to take the lead in building a drug-free society. He said that addiction destroys an individual’s potential and weakens society. “If youth stay away from drugs and focus on education, sports, and skill development, not only will their own future be secure but the entire society will also progress,” he said, adding that programmes like the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ not only give the message of discipline and unity but also strengthen the spirit of nation-building.

In Karnal agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana was chief guest at the “PM-Pranam Kisan Marathon” organised by Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited. Large number of farmers gathered at the venue to participate in this event in Karnal.

An official spokesperson said that the marathon carried forward the message of the “PM-PRANAM initiative” (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth)--- a scheme of the Union government that encourages states and union territories to adopt sustainable agricultural practices by promoting the balanced use of fertilisers and reducing their excessive application, thereby conserving soil health.

Speaking at the event, agriculture minister Rana, said: “The PM-PRANAM Kisan Marathon is a celebration of our farmers’ role in protecting the earth. Together, with balanced farming and sustainable practices, we can build a future where soil health is preserved, productivity is enhanced, and farmers prosper.”