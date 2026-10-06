Haryana: Solved exam papers sold at MDU for 20,000; VC assures probe

Student associated with the Ambedkar Mission Vidhyarthi Association (AMVA) on Monday staged a protest at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here alleging that question papers of the ongoing mercy-chance examinations were being sold before the examinations were conducted.

The vice-chancellor has assured that strict action will be taken against those who are guilty. (HT File)

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The protest led to a heated exchange between student representatives and vice-chancellor Milap Singh Poonia, with protesters threatening to lock the university’s main gate if the allegations were not investigated and action is not taken against those responsible.

The mercy-chance examinations began on September 5 and are being conducted as per schedule, university officials said. The student groups, however, alleged that an organised racket was operating to provide question papers to students in advance, with some people allegedly linked to the office of the examination controller.

AMVA president Vikram Dumoliya alleged that an “education mafia” was operating in the university and demanded an immediate inquiry.

“Students work day and night to secure good marks, but such practices amount to cheating. The mercy-chance examinations are underway, yet papers are allegedly being sold even before the exams,” Dumoliya said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dumoliya alleged that an audio recording surfaced in which a student allegedly approached a person through a WhatsApp group seeking the mathematics question paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dumoliya alleged that an audio recording surfaced in which a student allegedly approached a person through a WhatsApp group seeking the mathematics question paper. {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, the person on the call allegedly asked the student to share his admit card and examination room number and assured him that a solved copy of the paper would be provided during the examination.

Dumoliya further claimed that the caller allegedly told the student that the entire paper would be solved while the examination was in progress, enabling him to copy the answers. When the student asked about the payment, the caller allegedly said he would consult a senior and confirm the amount, adding that payment could even be made after the examination.

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The student leader also alleged that the money would be distributed among people involved in the process, including officials in the examination controller’s office and supervisors.

He alleged that WhatsApp conversations and call records between the student and the alleged caller also surfaced. According to Dumoliya, the student joined a WhatsApp group and sought the question paper, following which he was allegedly offered the complete paper for ₹20,000.

The protesting student organisations said they submitted the alleged audio recording, WhatsApp chats and other material to the vice-chancellor and demanded an independent inquiry.

Poonia said he learnt about the allegations through the media and directed the examination controller to examine the matter. “The students have alleged that the paper was leaked. I have also learnt about it through the media. The examination controller has been asked to look into the matter. The students should present whatever evidence they have. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken,” he said.

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