Sikar man bought NEET exam paper for ₹15 lakh. His son scored 107/702

Rajasthan's Biwal family is at the centre of the NEET paper leak scandal that has shocked the nation and put future of lakhs of students in peril. Three members of the family – Dinesh Biwal, his elder brother Mangilal Biwal and Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal – have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the paper leak case. Students from Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and AIDSO stages a protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The investigators suspect that Dinesh, who allegedly supplied the paper to several students, also gave it to his son Rishi, who is now absconding along with his cousin Aman, who cleared the test last year.

But here comes the twist. Despite paying ₹15 lakh to Haryana-based Yash Yadav for the paper, Dinesh's own son Rishi failed the exam by a huge margin. Rishi appeared for the NEET exam on May 3 along with lakhs of other students and actually had the paper on him. Yet he managed to score just 107/720, HT reported earlier.

His academic record shows that he has been a below average student and had scored only 43.6% in his class X board exam.

Curious case of Biwal family Dinesh and Mangilal allegedly received the guess paper containing 120 questions of the NEET-2026 from a person, Yash Yadav, from Haryana for for ₹15 lakh and then sold it to several students in Sikar.

Five members of the Biwal family cracked the NEET 2025 examination, officials aware of the development told HT.

What is intriguing is that while the five members of the family were average in school, scored below par in NEET 2024 , they scored very high in NEET 2025. In the medical colleges, their performance has been below average, as per principals of these medical colleges, raising suspicion over how they cracked the NEET 2025 exam.

On Thursday, CBI informed told a Delhi court that Vikas, the son of Mangilal, disclosed that during the NEET coaching at Sikar, Rajasthan, he came in contact with Yash Yadav who alleged claimed that he can arrange leaked NEET (UG) 2026 question paper for money.

“It is very unusual that five people from the same family got admission to some good government medical colleges together by clearing NEET last year. But they all failed to secure sufficient marks in NEET-2024. There is also a huge difference between their performance in NEET-2025 and results in schools, coaching centres, or current colleges. It raises suspicion whether they sourced the question paper from Yash Yadav in 2025 too to qualify in the exam. CBI is now probing the matter," a senior official from SOG told HT earlier.

The investigators suspect that the family may have attempted some irregularities in the NEET exam in the previous year. "We are searching for them," an SOG officer told HT.

Dinesh's involvement in the case The CBI arrested Dinesh Biwal along with his brother Mangilal Biwal and Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal. The police were suspicious about multiple members of the same family cracking the NEET and gaining admission to medical colleges, reported the Times of India (TOI).

Investigators suspect that Dinesh Biwal scanned the hard copy of the paper and later shared it digitally. Allegedly, he received the leaked papers from Gurugram-based Yash Yadav and obtained them for his son, preparing for NEETUG 2026. The investigators alleged that he later sold the leaked papers to other students in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

The Sikar-based family allegedly sold the paper, which it bought for ₹15 lakh, to other students for ₹30 lakh.

With inputs from Senjuti Sengupta, Shrinivas Deshpande, Neeraj Chauhan