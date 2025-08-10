Haryana: Sonepat shopowner, worker die of electrocution, 1 injured

A shopowner and his helper died of electrocution, while another worker sustained serious burn injuries after coming in contact with a live wire at a showroom in Sonepat on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Narender Gupta, 60, owner of Gupta furniture house in Sonepat, and his helper Subham, 30, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Narender Gupta, 60, owner of Gupta furniture house in Sonepat, and his helper Subham, 30, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The injured, Rohit, a resident of Sonepat, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred when Narender, along with his two workers, was cleaning the showroom. “Subham went upstairs to check the water level in the tank on an iron platform and accidentally touched a live wire. Rohit rushed to rescue him but also received an electric shock,” said an official.

“Narender and his son, Nony, then tried to save Rohit using wooden sticks. However, Narender too came in contact with the live wire and collapsed. All three were rushed to a hospital, where Narender and Subham were declared brought dead.

The police officials said that they came in contact with a live wire amid rainfall.