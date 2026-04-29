Haryana speaker seeks explanation from LoP Hooda for holding ‘unlawful mock session’

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday issued a notice to Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, seeking an explanation for holding a “unlawful mock” assembly session in the parking lot of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and “casting aspersions” on the legitimacy of the House proceedings held on Monday. Haryana speaker Harvinder Kalyan (File)

“I was informed about the so-called mock session of the assembly held by you and others in the parking lot of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha…” the notice stated in which the speaker listed three matters raised during the Congress’ “mock session”.

The speaker, seeking a response from Hooda in 10 days, also asked for an explanation for “allegedly casting aspersions for conducting the legitimate legislative business by the Vidhan Sabha.” The notice states that the mock session raised allegations about the alleged “unconstitutionality” of duly organised Haryana assembly session, besides the allegation that the “official resolution on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was unconstitutional.”

The political confrontation between the parties escalated on Monday after the Opposition Congress boycotted the special session of the assembly convened by the ruling BJP to back Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the form of an official resolution.

While Hooda defended the boycott, calling the special session “nothing more than a platform for vested political agenda and propaganda,” chief minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of adopting “an anti-women attitude.”

The speaker stated that prior to the special session sitting, which commenced at 11 am, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held, which Hooda attended along with other leaders.

.