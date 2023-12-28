Haryana: Special chance for secondary, senior secondary students

The Haryana Board of School Education has decided to provide a special chance to candidates who failed to qualify or have exhausted all their opportunities in the secondary and senior secondary (academic and open school) examinations under the credit transfer policy and fresh category from the 2014 to the 2023 sessions. Special chance is given to secondary, senior secondary students, (HT)

A board spokesperson said the special chance would enable the students to appear in the secondary and senior secondary examinations of Haryana open school, scheduled to be held in February- March 2024, under the credit transfer category.

The spokesperson said that candidates can apply online on www.bseh.org.in from January 1 to January 10, 2024, by paying an examination fee of ₹5000.