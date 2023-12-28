close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Special chance for secondary, senior secondary students

Haryana: Special chance for secondary, senior secondary students

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 28, 2023 07:58 AM IST

A board spokesperson said the special chance would enable the students to appear in the secondary and senior secondary examinations of Haryana open school, scheduled to be held in February- March 2024, under the credit transfer category

The Haryana Board of School Education has decided to provide a special chance to candidates who failed to qualify or have exhausted all their opportunities in the secondary and senior secondary (academic and open school) examinations under the credit transfer policy and fresh category from the 2014 to the 2023 sessions.

Special chance is given to secondary, senior secondary students, (HT)
Special chance is given to secondary, senior secondary students, (HT)

A board spokesperson said the special chance would enable the students to appear in the secondary and senior secondary examinations of Haryana open school, scheduled to be held in February- March 2024, under the credit transfer category.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The spokesperson said that candidates can apply online on www.bseh.org.in from January 1 to January 10, 2024, by paying an examination fee of 5000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out