Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Taxpayers can avail one- time settlement for VAT-CST till Sept 27

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 05:50 am IST

This scheme is open till September 27 and so far about 97,039 taxpayers have taken benefit of the scheme and have settled their tax arrears worth nearly ₹713 crore.

Haryana government has launched a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for the benefit of the small taxpayers having quantified outstanding tax dues under seven acts including VAT and CST, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the scheme is applicable on the quantified outstanding dues up to June 30, 2017 under seven relevant acts.
The spokesperson said that the scheme is applicable on the quantified outstanding dues up to June 30, 2017 under seven relevant acts.

This scheme is open till September 27 and so far about 97,039 taxpayers have taken benefit of the scheme and have settled their tax arrears worth nearly 713 crore.

The spokesperson said that the scheme is applicable on the quantified outstanding dues up to June 30, 2017 under seven relevant acts.

“Under this scheme, taxpayers are being provided substantial relief, with complete waiver of outstanding interest and penalty,” the spokesperson said.

The taxpayer has an option to pay the settlement amount in two equal instalments and no interest is chargeable on these installments.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Taxpayers can avail one- time settlement for VAT-CST till Sept 27
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On