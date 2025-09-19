Haryana: Taxpayers can avail one- time settlement for VAT-CST till Sept 27

Haryana government has launched a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for the benefit of the small taxpayers having quantified outstanding tax dues under seven acts including VAT and CST, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said that the scheme is applicable on the quantified outstanding dues up to June 30, 2017 under seven relevant acts.

This scheme is open till September 27 and so far about 97,039 taxpayers have taken benefit of the scheme and have settled their tax arrears worth nearly ₹713 crore.

The spokesperson said that the scheme is applicable on the quantified outstanding dues up to June 30, 2017 under seven relevant acts.

“Under this scheme, taxpayers are being provided substantial relief, with complete waiver of outstanding interest and penalty,” the spokesperson said.

The taxpayer has an option to pay the settlement amount in two equal instalments and no interest is chargeable on these installments.