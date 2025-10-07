Haryana: Three Class 10 students held for knife attack on junior in Rohtak

Three Class 10 students were apprehended and sent to an observation home in Karnal’s Madhuban on Sunday for allegedly attacking their junior with knives and other sharp-edged weapons following an argument at the school on Saturday, police said. The victim is a Class 8 student. (HT File)

According to a complaint filed with Mohana police by Satya Narain, a resident of Juan village, his 14-year-old grandson studies in Class 8 at the village government school.

“On Saturday afternoon, three Class 10 students took my grandson from outside the school to a nearby canal, where they attacked him with knives and other sharp‑edged weapons. They fled after the spot after my grandson lost consciousness. A passerby spotted him and informed the police,” he said. The boy was then rushed to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Mohana police sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar said knives and other sharp-edged weapons were recovered from the accused juveniles who were sent to the observation home on Sunday.

“The doctors found nine injury marks on the boy’s body. The accused have been booked under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 140(1), 109, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the sub-inspector added.