Haryana tightens noose on illegal abortions: 3 medical shops sealed, 6 FIR’s registered in a week

Intensifying crackdown on the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, Haryana authorities have seized 1,787 kits from seven districts in the last week—May 20-26, tightening surveillance and enforcement to curb misuse of abortion drugs. The violations under the MTP Act are punishable with rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to seven years. (File)

After the state task force was set up on February 6 to improve Haryana’s sex ratio at birth (SRB) under the flagship Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, authorities have seized about 8,800 MTP kits, registered over 50 FIRs, including at least 18 against online sellers of the kits.

As the crackdown is part of Haryana’s broader strategy to prevent sex-selective abortions through coordinated monitoring, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) registered six first information reports (FIRs) in the last week alone, sealed three medical shops, and two medical firms were served notices under the Drug and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, for regulatory violations, according to official data.

The violations under the MTP Act are punishable with rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to seven years. These offences are cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

The largest seizure was reported from Yamunanagar, where 1,740 kits were recovered from a distributor operating in Professor Colony. The remaining seizures were made in Gurugram (6), Ambala (1), Palwal (3), Panipat (20), Jind (13), and Rewari (4).

“During inspection at Dezire distributors in Yamunanagar, FDA officials found 1,740 kits...violating Rule 96 of the Drugs Rules,1945. Of these, 40 kits were taken for testing and analysis, while the rest were sealed,” Manmohan Taneja, state drug controller of Haryana said.

“Prosecution under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act will be launched after following due procedure. The FDA is vigorously going after those involved in this racket of selling MTP kits illegally. Ever since the crackdown was launched, over 50 people have been booked for illegal sale of MTP kits.”

As part of the intensified drive, the number of wholesale dealers selling MTP kits has been slashed from 32 to just six within a month.

Officials said 373 MTP kits were sold last week to registered MTP centres in the state by six wholesalers, marking a declining trend in the legal sales of these kits.

In a parallel enforcement effort during the previous week (May 13–19), the authorities conducted 50 inspections, closed 25 MTP centres, registered three FIRs, and seized 921 MTP kits. Licences of two doctors—one in Kurukshetra and another in Assandh (Karnal)—were suspended for malpractice and guideline violations.

To check illegal abortions and protect the rights of the girl child, the additional chief secretary (ACS-health and family welfare) Sudhir Rajpal has also launched a personalised support system. Over 50,000 pregnant women with one or more daughters have been assigned an ASHA or anganwadi worker as a SAHELI (companion) for counselling and close monitoring. Any suspicious abortion in such cases will trigger an investigation and accountability of the SAHELI involved, top government officials said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rajpal reviewed the steps being taken by the STF set up in February to monitor progress achieved in curbing illegal abortions under the flagship “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” campaign.

The ACS directed officials to hold senior medical officers accountable in all community health centres (CHOs), ensuring that no illegal abortions occur within their jurisdictions.

Henceforth, SMOs will hold weekly meetings with medical officers and CHOs every Tuesday, while chief medical officers were directed to hold meetings with SMOs every Wednesday to review efforts against illegal abortions and improve the sex ratio.