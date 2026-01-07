Haryana to debut India’s first hydrogen train on Jind-Sonepat route

India’s first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonepat, covering 89-km route, is set for a launch very soon, Haryana government said on Tuesday as the Northern Railway’s ambitious project entered its final stage of preparation. 89-km journey to be powered by a Jind hydrogen plant, currently the largest facility of its kind in country

To power the locomotive, a dedicated green hydrogen plant has been set up in Jind, which is India’s largest hydrogen plant with a storage capacity of 3,000 kilograms and established for this hydrogen train project. “It is now in its final commissioning phase,” the government stated, adding that since the plant would operate on a 24x7 basis, uninterrupted and quality power supply is essential.

In this connection, state chief secretary Anurag Rastogi held a review meeting with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials here on Tuesday and directed that the power supply system undergo regular audits. To ensure uninterrupted production, the state has guaranteed a stable 11KV power supply.

The chief secretary emphasised the need for robust backup arrangements and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent any technical delays during the commissioning phase. The meeting covered detailed discussions on the plant’s current power supply status, backup arrangements and future requirements.

“A stable and uninterrupted 11 kV power supply has been ensured for the hydrogen plant established in Jind, which will provide fuel for the train during its final commissioning and regular operations,” an official spokesperson said.

By replacing diesel with hydrogen fuel cells, the train will emit only water vapour and heat, positioning India alongside global leaders like Germany and China in the race for zero-emission rail.

The chief secretary directed that regular reviews of the power supply system be conducted to prevent any obstacles to this ambitious project. He emphasised strengthening alternative arrangements and rapid response mechanisms.

DHBVN officials assured the chief secretary that stable power supply is being provided to the plant, with additional monitoring and rapid maintenance arrangements in place as needed. The Northern Railway also expressed satisfaction with the quality of power supply being provided to the plant.