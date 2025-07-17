Haryana to deploy 9,200 buses to ferry students appearing for CET on July 26, 27

Haryana transport department will deploy 9,200 roadways buses across the state on July 26 and 27 to ensure safe and timely travel of around 14 lakh candidates appearing in the common eligibility test (CET). Buses will operate from 24 depots and 13 sub-depots to facilitate candidates movement. For candidates travelling over 100 km, interchange points are being set up to allow smooth transfers. (File)

The Haryana government is holding CET for recruitment to Group C and D posts. The written test will be held in four shifts at approximately 1,500 examination centres across all 22 districts of Haryana and in Chandigarh.

A government spokesperson said that each district administration has been tasked with arranging shuttle services from main villages and towns to the exam centres to ensure last mile connectivity. For candidates travelling over 100 km, interchange points are being set up to allow smooth transfers.

The candidates are required to visit (https://hartrans.gov.in/advance-booking-for-cet-2025/) and submit details about their travel plan—whether by personal vehicle, carpool, roadways bus, or private transport. “This information will help the department in planning routes and allocating buses efficiently,” said the spokesperson.

To ensure unhindered public transport during the Teej festival, around 1,000 buses will be retained for routine services.

The CET is part of Haryana’s recruitment process for Group C posts, including the posts in the police service, prisons and home guards, but excluding teaching posts, ex-Agniveer and Group D posts requiring less than matriculation as the minimum educational qualification.

There is no cap on the number of attempts a candidate can make. The CET scores are valid for three years from the date of result. If a candidate improves score in a subsequent attempt, the validity resets from the date of the improved result.