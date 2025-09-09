Haryana to draft State Cooperation Policy

Haryana is set to draft a State Cooperation Policy to strengthen and modernise the cooperative movement, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said at a meeting of the State Cooperative Development Committee (SCDC) on Monday. The state targets 477 multi-purpose and 583 dairy cooperatives by 2028–29. (HT File)

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Union ministry of cooperation.

An official spokesperson said a committee will be formed within a week to prepare the draft policy. The framework will take into account the experiences of other states while addressing Haryana’s unique requirements. It will lay out a roadmap to expand and upgrade cooperative institutions, enabling them to play a stronger role in rural development, housing, credit and allied sectors.

The chief secretary has directed officials to diversify 34 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) across the state, adopting best practices from successful models of other states.

The cooperation department also announced plans to affiliate the Centre of Cooperative Management, Rohtak, with Tribhuvan Sahkari University, Gujarat, to strengthen cooperative education and capacity-building, enabling better training for members of cooperative institutions.

Additional chief secretary, Cooperation, Vijayendra Kumar said digitisation of PACS is progressing rapidly, with 518 societies completing day-end processes digitally. This digital transformation marks a significant leap in modernising rural banking services and improving financial transparency. Of these, 39 PACS are now using advanced dynamic day-end systems for real-time financial reporting and better monitoring of cooperative activities. Additionally, 338 have moved to the e-PACS platform, streamlining their operations and making services more accessible to rural communities. Online audits have also been introduced, with 57 PACS completing audits for the 2024–25 fiscal, improving transparency and accountability.

Registrar Cooperative Societies, Rajesh Jogpal said Haryana has drawn up a plan to expand its cooperative network to every panchayat. By 2028–29, the state aims to establish 477 new Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (M-PACS) and 583 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS). Fishery Cooperative Societies (FCS) are also planned to widen cooperative coverage.