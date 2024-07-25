Haryana to expand CCTV surveillance network across 19 districts

To enhance road safety across Haryana, the government has decided to extend the CCTV-based city surveillance system to the remaining 19 districts of the state, Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad said on Tuesday. Currently, the surveillance system is operational in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal in Haryana. (HT File)

Currently, the surveillance system is operational in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal. Presiding over the fund management committee established under the Haryana Road Safety Fund Rules, the chief secretary said ₹19 crore has been approved for the purchase of equipment, including cameras, servers and software, as well as for installation, and maintenance in the districts.

The secondary education department will be sanctioned ₹1.06 crore to promote road safety awareness among students through poster-making competitions and teacher training, while the transport department has been allocated ₹30 lakh for the procurement of e-challan machines.

Prasad said the district road safety committees will be allocated ₹11.46 crore to ensure effective implementation of road safety measures. These funds will support various critical safety measures, including the installation of infrastructure such as signboards and cat eyes, comprehensive awareness campaigns in schools and communities, and improvements to emergency response systems.