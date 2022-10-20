Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to expedite implementation of 5G spectrum: CS

Haryana to expedite implementation of 5G spectrum: CS

Chandigarh News
Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:23 AM IST

Reviewing the implementation of 5G spectrum initiative, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that besides providing advance telecom services to people of the state, the 5G service telecom services will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and as well as smart teachings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government will step up the deployment work of telegraph infrastructure, including 5G small cells and aerial optical fibre cable (OFC), chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Wednesday.

Reviewing the implementation of 5G spectrum initiative, Kaushal said that besides providing advance telecom services to people of the state, the 5G service telecom services will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and as well as smart teachings. “It will take our education system to a new level,” he said.

Kaushal said that awareness campaigns in rural areas should be initiated on how 5G services can improve their lives.

He said that successful implementation of 5G technology in the state will revamp the entire architecture of the internet which will lead the state towards digitisation.

The 5G small cells are base stations deployed in dense areas - train stations, shopping malls and help users get better signal indoors.

The chief secretary who was presiding over a meeting regarding effective implementation of the working group on “Cross Sector Collaborative Regulation between Telecom Regulators and Electricity Regulators” for rollout of 5G services directed the officers to expedite the work of identification of government buildings, land for the installation of towers and poles in the state.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
