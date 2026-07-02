Haryana to give one-time common cadre option to Group-D employees

Haryana government has decided to provide a one-time option to Group-D employees (recruited under advertisement No. 04/2018) to choose whether they wish to continue under the common cadre framework or opt out of it. For this purpose, an OTP-based online portal will be opened from July 6 to July 20, enabling eligible employees to submit their preference using their registered mobile numbers linked with the HRMS. (HT Photo for representation)

For this purpose, an OTP-based online portal will be opened from July 6 to July 20, enabling eligible employees to submit their preference using their registered mobile numbers linked with the human resource management system (HRMS).

In this regard, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued instructions to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners in the state.

The government has clarified that the Group-D Act, enacted through a notification on March 28, 2018, and subsequently amended on March 31, 2020, applies retrospectively to all Group-D employees appointed on or after March 28, 2018.

Employees choosing to remain in the common cadre will continue to be governed by the Haryana Group-D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018, while those opting out will be governed by the service rules of their respective departments.

“If an employee does not submit any option within the prescribed period, it will be deemed that he or she has chosen to continue in the common cadre,” an official spokesperson said.