Haryana to have its own disaster response force

The Haryana government has decided to set up a dedicated State Disaster Response Force in compliance with the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025. A quick response team will also be stationed in each of the four divisions. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Financial commissioner, revenue, Sumita Misra said it has also been decided that one SDRF battalion will be set up with a number of Agniveers. Also, one quick response team (QRT) will be stationed in each of the four divisions to tackle any sensitive situation, she said.

Misra, who held a review meeting on Monday, said the contours of existing disaster response framework and strategic transition towards establishing a fully equipped SDRF were discussed during the review. “The focus was on infrastructure development, manpower deployment, specialised training protocols and operational readiness to ensure swift response during natural and man-made disasters. The emphasis was on creating a force that exceeds benchmarks in operational excellence and response capabilities,” she said.

The officer, who also holds the charge of additional chief secretary, home, said the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, notified on March 29 empowered the state government to constitute SDRF for responding to disaster response operations. Haryana has initiated comprehensive inter-departmental coordination, directing police and home departments to operationalise the force. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has prepared detailed guidelines covering SDRF establishment, organisation, training and deployment, providing a robust framework for building a professional disaster response force aligned with national standards, she said.

She further said that the first battalion of IRB-Bhondsi functioned as the nodal disaster response unit, with 594 police personnel trained in collapsed structure search and rescue, flood rescue and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues providing critical support through advanced training programmes, ensuring personnel remain at the cutting edge of disaster response techniques. The meeting examined conditions laid down by the central government for establishing a dedicated SDRF, including exclusive sanctioned posts for disaster management, dedicated infrastructure, specialized uniforms and equipment, and senior-level leadership. The Home department has sanctioned a full battalion comprising 1,149 posts, providing for rapid operationalisation.