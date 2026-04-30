Haryana to hold ‘flood mock drill’ in 13 districts on May 14

The Haryana government will conduct a state-level mock exercise on a flood disaster scenario on May 14, covering 13 flood-prone districts. According to the official communication issued by the department of revenue and disaster management, Haryana, the mock exercise will be conducted in four stages to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

Financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management, Sumita Misra, said the exercise is being organised in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as part of the annual state and UT mock exercise calendar.

The exercise will be conducted in 13 identified flood-prone districts— Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonepat and Yamunanagar. These districts have been selected due to their proximity to rivers and canals and their geographical vulnerability to flooding, making them critical for preparedness planning.

According to the official communication issued by the department of revenue and disaster management, the mock exercise will be conducted in four stages to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

The first stage (orientation and coordination conference) will be held on May 6 through video conferencing, involving officials and stakeholders from the state and district levels, the release said.

This will be followed by a tabletop exercise on May 12, where various response scenarios will be discussed and strategies tested. In the third phase, the physical mock drill will take place on May 14, involving the active participation of all concerned agencies on the ground.

The objective of the exercise is to review disaster management plans and standard operating procedures at the state, district and departmental levels. It will also focus on defining stakeholder roles under the incident response system (IRS) and integrating them into the overall response mechanism.