Haryana: To honour its student, Vinay Narwal’s school opens ‘Wall of Valour’

Five months after Navy officer Vinay Narwal was killed by a group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, the former student of the school will live forever though the ‘Wall of Valour’, which was opened to the public on Tuesday. Wall of Valour was opened to the public in St Kabir Public School, Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

His white uniform and the cap, a ship wheel and a memento presented by the Southern Naval Command he served as Lieutenant – have all been displayed at the first floor of the admin block of St Kabir Public School in Karnal’s Sector 8.

The wall was opened by Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Vinay’s Father Rajesh Narwal in the presence of Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Vinay’s grandfather Hawa Singh, other family members and school authorities.

Vinay studied at the school till Class 10 with his twin sister Srishti. His alma mater remembers him as a student from its corridors, who lived forever as a symbol of courage and duty, to inspire everyone to live with integrity, responsibility and devotion to the motherland.

His father had earlier shared how Vinay originally aspired to become a fighter pilot and had even attempted to join the Indian Air Force. However, due to a height requirement, he was not selected.

Undeterred, Vinay turned his focus to the Navy — and succeeded on his very first attempt. He was commissioned with the Navy in 2022, where he served till April this year, before his tragic end at the age of 27.

Deputy director of the school, Angad Bindra said that the wall is designed in such a way that it will be visible from the main road outside the school, to not only inspire the school students, but every resident to feel proud of their son.

The occasion was not ordinary. The school also observed Veer and Shaheedi Diwas as part of the state-wide respect and organised an exhibition of arms, drones and other key defence equipments, to honour Vinay and the courage of the forces for “Operation Sindoor” carried out against Pakistan in May, in response to the Pahalgam attack.

The 11 grenadiers regiment of the Indian Army from Ambala Cantonment, carried out the arrangements and display of infantry basic weapons, while cops from the Haryana police also showed their skills.

Bindra said that the exhibition, first of its kind at a non-military station, was attended by students from various schools, public and officials from the district administration, who tried their hands on the weapons and saluted the bravehearts.

Bindra’s father Colonel (retd) PS Bindra, meanwhile, also appealed to the youth that they should also focus on building their career in the armed forces.