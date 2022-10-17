Haryana to host heads of seven Indian missions

: Haryana will host heads of seven Indian missions, including that of China, Italy and Denmark, during their two-day visit to the state from October 17 to 18.

The heads of mission (HoM) will visit Nuh district on October 17, which is among the country’s 117 districts designated under the Aspirational District Programme of the Central government for expeditious improvement of socio-economic indicators.

Officials said that they will attend a business summit at Gurugram later in the day where a presentation will be made on Haryana’s export scenario and investment potential.

The envoys will visit Chandigarh by the evening and meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and governor on October 18. They will also visit the Ambala scientific instrument cluster, printing and packaging cluster at Karnal and textile and allied product cluster at Sonepat before heading back to New Delhi.

The six ambassadors of India are Pradeep Kumar Rawat (China), Neena Malhotra (Italy), Yogeshwar Sangwan(Paraguay), Pooja Kapur (Denmark), Ram Karan Verma (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Pradip Kumar Yadav (Liberia). High commissioner of India to Zambia Ashok Kumar will also accompany the delegation. The delegation will on October 19 head to Gujarat to attend the 10th heads of the mission conference.