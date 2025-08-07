Haryana to host Urban Motility India meet in November

Haryana will host the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference-cum-Exhibition from November 7 to 9 at Gurugram. Preparations for the international event were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday. Preparations for the international event were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday.

The UMI conference is a flagship annual event organised under the aegis of the Union ministry of housing & urban affairs and serves as a globally recognised platform for stakeholders to deliberate on emerging issues, trends, innovations and challenges in the field of urban transport and mobility.

Rastogi said that hosting this event presented a significant opportunity to showcase the state’s progress in sustainable urban development, smart transportation solutions, and infrastructure innovation.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Urban Development and Mobility Nexus,” focusing on the critical interlink ages between planned urban growth and efficient transport systems. The conference will feature plenary sessions, technical sessions, panel discussions, and interactive exhibitions, with participation from policymakers, industry experts, researchers and delegates from across the country and abroad.

An official spokesperson said since its inception in 2008, the UMI Conference has evolved into a comprehensive knowledge-sharing platform that promotes best practices, encourages cross-learning between cities, and helps shape future policies for improved urban mobility across India.

In addition to the main sessions, the event will include technical and heritage sites tours, offering delegates a glimpse of the region’s rich culture and urban transport initiatives.