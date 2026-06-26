Haryana to lodge e-Zero FIR in cyber financial fraud cases

Haryana Police on Thursday launched an “e-zero” first information report (FIR) facility for cyber financial fraud cases involving a minimum of ₹1 lakh reported through helpline 1930. The new system will make the FIR registration process more transparent while reducing procedural delays. (HT Photo for representation)

According to a police spokesperson, if a victim of cyber financial fraud involving ₹1 lakh or more reports the matter through helpline 1930, the helpline police team will fill e-zero FIR form based on the information provided by the complainant. The system, which has been put in place, will automatically convert the complaint into an “e-zero FIR/zero FIR.”

The FIR will then be forwarded to the relevant cyber police station based on jurisdiction. The investigating officer of the concerned cyber police station will contact the victim to obtain additional information and complete necessary formalities such as verification of the complaint and signatures.

“Thereafter, the zero FIR will be converted into a regular FIR and a formal investigation will commence,” the police spokesperson said, adding that this initiative has been launched under the guidance of Union home and co-operation minister Amit Shah.

Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that cybercrime has emerged as one of the biggest challenges before law enforcement agencies, making prompt action extremely crucial. “Through e-Zero FIR facility serious cyber financial fraud complaints received via helpline 1930 can be immediately brought into the legal process, thereby enhancing the chances of recovery of defrauded funds, preservation of digital evidence, and identification and arrest of offenders,” the DGP said.

Singhal said that every citizen, who falls victim to cyber financial fraud, should immediately report the incident through helpline 1930, irrespective of the amount involved. He said ₹1 lakh threshold has been prescribed only for the automatic e-Zero FIR process.

The new system will make the FIR registration process more transparent while reducing procedural delays.

The DGP has appealed to the people of the state to immediately report any cyber financial fraud through Helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in without wasting time. He said in cybercrime cases, every minute is crucial and timely reporting is the most important step towards prompt police action and safeguarding financial assets.