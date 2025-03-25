Haryana to procure 75 lakh MT wheat

Complete all arrangements in time for purchase of Rabi crops, CM tells officials Haryana chief minister nayab Singh Saini chairing a review meeting in Chandigarh regarding the preparations for the Rabi procurement marketing season 2025-26 on Monday. (Sourced)

With Haryana setting the target to procure 75 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed officials of four departments involved in procuring wheat, mustard, barley, gram, lentil and sunflower during the Rabi marketing season 2025-26 to complete the necessary arrangements in time so that farmers do not face any problem in selling crops in mandis.

“This time a bumper production of wheat is expected. Therefore, robust arrangements should be ensured for the purchase of wheat in the mandis,” chief minister said, directing the marketing board officials to construct large sheds at vacant places in the mandis keeping in mind the future needs.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting in Chandigarh regarding the preparations for the Rabi procurement marketing season 2025-26.

Chief minister was informed that 30% of Rabi crops are to be procured by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, 40% by HAFED, 20% by Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and 10% by Food Corporation of India. This time the agencies have set a target of 75 lakh metric tonnes (MT) for wheat procurement. The procurement of mustard started from March 15 and lentils from March 20. This procurement will continue till May 1. Similarly, the procurement of wheat, barley and gram will start from April 1, while the procurement of sunflower will start from June 1.

It was informed in the meeting that a cash credit limit of over ₹6,653 crore has already been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Haryana ranks second in wheat production in the country and gives about 25% of the wheat to the central pool. The chief minister was informed that 415 mandis will be operational in the state for wheat procurement, 25 for barley, 11 for gram, 7 for lentils, 116 for mustard and 17 for sunflower.

The minimum support price of wheat has been fixed at ₹2,425 per quintal, barley at ₹1,980 per quintal, gram at ₹5,650 per quintal, lentil at ₹6,700 per quintal, mustard at ₹5,950 per quintal and sunflower at ₹7,280 per quintal.

All deputy commissioners of the state have been directed to constitute a team to ensure monitoring of the procurement process of crops throughout the season.