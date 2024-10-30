Haryana to redesignate 204 posts to promote homeopathy, unani services

The Haryana government has decided to re-designate 204 posts out of the 1,085 newly created posts of ayurvedic medical officer (AMO), a decision aimed at promoting homeopathy and unani healthcare services and ensuring easy access to AYUSH health services for the public. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (PTI)

While 120 posts will be re-designated as homoeopathic medical officers (HMO), 84 posts will be re-designated as unani medical officers (UMO). Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday granted administrative approval for the same, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister had given directions to appoint 1,000 ayurvedic medical officers at all public health centres (PHCs) and sub health centres in a review meeting of the AYUSH department. In compliance with the directions, 1085 posts of AMOs were created. The spokesperson stated that a request has already been sent to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to recruit 557 AMOs in the first phase, with 419 earmarked for placement in PHCs and 138 for sub health centres. This recruitment will help meet the growing demand for AYUSH services by strengthening primary-level healthcare facilities with an adequate workforce, the spokesperson added.

In the second phase, a proposal has been made to fill the remaining 528 posts, including AMOs, HMOs and UMOs for comprehensive utilisation of AYUSH services to the general public. As part of this, 120 posts needed to be re-designated as homoeopathic medical officers and 84 posts as unani medical officers. The allocation of 120 HMO posts is essential to meet the increased daily outpatient department (OPD) demand across the state.

Recently, it has been observed that an average of 35-40 patients from all facilities visit homoeopathy OPDs daily at CHCs and PHCs throughout Haryana. Therefore, in the public interest and to ensure broader access to the AYUSH healthcare system, these posts have been re-designated accordingly, the spokesperson said.