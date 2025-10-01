Haryana to release crop-loss compensation before Diwali

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that the state government would release compensation for farmers by Diwali for the losses incurred due to damage to crops during the recent heavy rain and floods. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said that the government had opened its e-Kshatipurti portal till September 15 to register damage to crops due to waterlogging.

“A total of 5.37 lakh farmers from 6,397 villages registered details of 31 lakh acres of affected farmland. In areas where crops have been damaged due to waterlogging, farmers will receive compensation after due verification up to ₹15,000/acre,” he said, adding that to assess crop losses a special girdawari (field survey) is underway across the state.

The chief minister said ₹4.72 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of 2,386 people as compensation on Wednesday for loss of houses, household goods, and livestock.

Saini announced to defer electricity bill payments of tubewell connections till December 2025, even as the farm power bills that were due for payment by July 2025 will now be paid from January 2026 without any extra charges. “This step will benefit 7.1 lakh farmers across Haryana,” he said.

Saini announced the suspension of crop loan recovery in villages subject to conditions about the percentage of crop damage.

He said till September 30, a total of 5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in mandis, out of which 3.58 lakh metric tonnes have been procured. “Around ₹109 crore paddy procurement MSP has already been transferred to farmers’ accounts,” he said.

Referring to the recently launched Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, the chief minister said that within six days of launching the ‘Lado Lakshmi’ mobile app, 1,71,946 women and girls have registered. “I urge all sisters and daughters to register soon. The first instalment under this scheme will be credited on November 1,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Saini said that the Congress speaks about women’s welfare only for political gains. He said the Haryana government, as promised in its Sankalp Patra, has allocated ₹5,000 crore in the first budget to provide ₹2,100 a month to women.