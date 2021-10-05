Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to revise deputy commissioner rates
Haryana to revise deputy commissioner rates

The methodology to calculate the deputy commissioner rates in Haryana includes various factors like rental housing values, vegetable prices, school fee rates, etc. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 02:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government has decided to revise the deputy commissioner (DC) rates of various districts to rationalise wages paid to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers.

An official spokesperson said the state government had reviewed the matter, and decided to fix DC rates based on broad principles of minimum wages and district specific consumer prices.

The methodology includes various factors like rental housing values, vegetable prices, school fee rates, etc. An annual increment of 5% will also be allowed in line with inflation.

The DC rates for all categories and districts will be fixed by the general administration department (GAD) under the chief secretary.

The spokesperson said the initial purpose of the DC rates was to have a readily available payment rate, which could be used in times of emergency, like engaging workforce for flood control works, etc., when it would not be feasible to go for tenders due to time constraints.

Gradually, these rates came to be recognised as the standard rate of engagement of ad-hoc and temporary staff, even in non-emergency times.

The spokesperson said for the purpose of revising the rates, districts had been classified into three categories.

Category A includes Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat; Panipat, Jhajjar, Palwal, Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Rewari, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Jind are in Category B, while Mahendragarh, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri will form Category C.

