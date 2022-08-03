Haryana tourism dept junior engineer held for taking 10,000 bribe

A junior engineer (JE) working with the Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, Sector 17, was arrested for taking ₹10,000 as bribe.

The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar.

According to the UT vigilance department, Kumar demanded the bribe from a construction contractor for releasing the final payment for a project.

The contractor, Dharmender of Jhajjar, Haryana, had complained to the department that his payment of ₹10 lakh was pending with the corporation and the accused was seeking illegal gratification to release it.

Kumar allegedly demanded ₹30,000, of which he sought ₹20,000 in a bank account and ₹10,000 as cash.

After getting the complaint, the vigilance department laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant in Sector 26 on Monday. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused in the presence of two independent witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Kumar. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand.