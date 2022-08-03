Haryana tourism dept junior engineer held for taking ₹10,000 bribe
A junior engineer (JE) working with the Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, Sector 17, was arrested for taking ₹10,000 as bribe.
The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar.
According to the UT vigilance department, Kumar demanded the bribe from a construction contractor for releasing the final payment for a project.
The contractor, Dharmender of Jhajjar, Haryana, had complained to the department that his payment of ₹10 lakh was pending with the corporation and the accused was seeking illegal gratification to release it.
Kumar allegedly demanded ₹30,000, of which he sought ₹20,000 in a bank account and ₹10,000 as cash.
After getting the complaint, the vigilance department laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant in Sector 26 on Monday. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused in the presence of two independent witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Kumar. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand.
Chandigarh: Inebriated youth held for brandishing pistol while driving
Police late on Monday arrested a 23-year-old inebriated youth for allegedly brandishing a pistol, that later turned out to be a dummy, while overspeeding near Nexus Elante Mall. The accused, Parduman, a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was arrested around 11 pm when a police team was on a patrol ahead of the Independence Day near the mall in Industrial Area. After examination, the youth was found drunk.
Three unvaccinated people succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After reporting no Covid-related death for the past three days, the tricity lost three more people to the virus on Tuesday. Two people died in Mohali district that had logged no death for 18 days, while one death was reported in Chandigarh after a gap of three days. Two of the three deceased were senior citizens – an 89-year-old man from Manimajra, Chandigarh, and a 75-year-old woman from Kharar, Mohali.
PU mulls online exam for Afghan students
In a bid to help Afghan students of exit semesters enrolled with Panjab University who missed the recently-held semester examinations after being unable to secure visas to India, the varsity is planning to hold the exams online for them. The decision came after a number of the Afghan students requested the varsity to allow for online exams. There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges.
Parents of 7-year-old Panchkula road accident victim given ₹6.65L compensation
The Motor Accident Claims Petition (MACT) awarded compensation of ₹6.65 lakh to the parents of a seven-year-old girl who lost hthe deceased, Khushpreet Kaur, 7, a Class 1 student'slife in a road accident. The first petition was filed by the parents of the deceased, a Class 1 student, 7, Khushpreet Kaur. The second, meanwhile, was filed by the deceased's mother who also sustained injuries, 34, Sukhvinder Kaur.
CCA principal row: Charge withdrawn from Bagga for fair inquiry, Chandigarh tells CAT
For fair and impartial inquiry into the serious complaints received against Bagga's, the additional charge of principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was withdrawn from Sangeeta Bagga, the UT administration has submitted in its reply before the Central Administrative Tribunal. Submitting UT's response, advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu stated the Bagga had approached the tribunal with “unclean” hands.
